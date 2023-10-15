In an event similar to the Amazing Race, Erie residents participating in the inaugural “EmergyRace” took to the city streets to solve puzzles, riddles and clues that would guide them to another location.

Boundaries were limited to the areas and businesses surrounding the EmergyCare headquarters on Peach Street. But it was hours before any competitors were finished.

Teams of two adventured around the City of Erie on Sunday searching for clues similar to what you might see on the Amazing Race.

EmergyCare hosted it’s inaugural “EmergyRace” on Sunday. It’s a five-legged race that has participants collect information from various businesses around the city.

“My dad and I always would watch Amazing Race growing up, so to have it be here in Erie is just amazing,” said Sara Gillespie, EmergyRace participant.

Once teams were given their first clues and team colors, they were off.

As contestants made their way around the city, they did have to complete a variety of different tasks including a human version of hungry hungry hippo, and taking shots of espresso at the Tipsy Bean.

Teams completed obstacle courses, solved riddles inside of “Give a Crepe,” were tasked with eating extremely stinky cheese at Saint Joseph Church, and more.

“I think the local knowledge will give us a little bit of an upper hand. My dad is a firefighter, so he knows all of the little hidden secrets around this area,” said Gillespie.

Many of those participating were members of the first responder community, and they were sure not to forget the meaning behind the event.

The race is held in honor of Kyle Swain. He was an active first responder in our community who tragically passed away during military training in 2015.

“He touched so many lives. My son was a volunteer firefighter, he worked as an EMT, and he decided he needed to go into the army to again serve. So he was a service person,” said Rick Swain, Kyle Swain’s father.

Swain noted people who serve their community as first responders work thanklessly and have to sacrifice a great deal within their own personal lives.

“They’re not making a million dollars a year, but their hearts just keep growing,” said Swain.

Money raised helps to provide scholarships for those looking to become EMT’s themselves.