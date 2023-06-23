Two teams took the football field for one very important cause.

Friday evening was the 2023 “Rivalz to End Alz”. Two teams of women held a flag football game to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s.

This event was hosted by the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The goal is to inspire fundraising and raise awareness.

“We are all volunteers. We all sign up in November. We have about eight practices and then we do four or five fundraisers as a team. Raise money from each of those, then we finish our season with a game and we donate all the money to the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Nicole Tupek, “Rivalz to End Alz.”

So far, both teams have raised over $50,000 to date.