Teens between the ages of 13 and 17 are taking part in this year’s Camp Cadet program on the campus of Allegheny College all week long.

The Pennsylvania State Police is hosting 97 boys and girls at this year’s event.

The Cadets will receive instructional classes in traffic stops, taser usage, radar use, building searches and K-9 training.

The camp will conclude on Friday, June 16, with a graduation ceremony to be held at the Wise Sport and Fitness Center at 6 p.m.