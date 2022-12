A holiday tradition gets back on track after several years off due to the pandemic.

The band Tennesse Backporch rang up the Saint Francis Xavier Church in McKean Township with the sounds of traditional hymnals and Christmas songs.

A nice size crowd was on hand for the “Follow the Star” Christmas show. The band is known for its brand of Americana-style music and changed gears for their Christmas show to a more mellow tempo and sound.

Wednesday was the last of a four-show tour around the region.