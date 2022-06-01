A hot and sunny Memorial Day weekend drew tens of thousands of people to Presque Isle.

Attendance figures for the three-day holiday have been release. If you decided to go to the park this Memorial Day weekend, you had plenty of company.

Visitor Count for Memorial Day 2022 at Presque Isle State Park.

On Saturday, May 28, almost 19,000 people visited the Peninsula. That was the smallest crowd as morning clouds and rain moved out.

The attendance on May 29 had reported attendance on the park was 32,683 people.

The figure on Memorial Day is 38,147 people. The total is just short of 90,000.