Barnhart Gives donated a check to a local nonprofit to provide terminally ill children the opportunity to participate in a hunting or fishing adventure.

Sueann Wiest, the director of marketing and communications for Barnhart Transportation, said the donation of a $23,246 check to Hunt of a Lifetime is a part of their core values of giving back to the community.

She added all the money raised is from their annual charity sporting clay shoot.

Tina Pattison, the CEO and founder of Hunt of a Lifetime, said she is grateful for the large donation as more kids will now be able to enjoy the outdoors.

“Now we can put out anywhere from four to 10 kids. It just depends on where they’re going and what we’re doing with them, how close the hunt is or how far away the hunt is. We’re actually gearing it to two Erie boys that have an auto-immune disease — their names are Charlie and Liam Armbruster,” said Pattison.

Pattison added the check will cover the boys’ total hunt.