Thousands of people showed out at Presque Isle State Park for the Erie Marathon, a chance for runners from all over the world to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

The 2023 Erie Marathon returned to Presque Isle Sunday as hundreds of people laced up their running shoes and took to the 26.2 mile course.

“We registered 1,500 this year. Pretty much a 38 percent increase from last year. The reason is, this is a flat, fast course with a great time to qualify for Boston,” said Race Director David Comi.

Runners from 11 countries hoped to earn their chance to race in the boston marathon, but everyone’s journey there looks different.

Meet Bill Corrigan, a 63-year-old man from Austin, Texas.

He’s living with ALS and even though he’s lost the ability walk, he’s still competing alongside other runners.

“I’m just trying to make the most of it. I got the diagnosis and it was really kind of a bad thing, but then I said, ‘really what’s different for me? What’s changed? I have goals, why don’t I keep pursuing my goals?'” Corrigan said.

Corrigan has a love for the sport of running and was an avid participant before his diagnosis about a year and a half ago.

Now, he’s trying to race in 10 world marathon majors. He’s already competed in eight including Boston in years past. His sister from Cleveland and other family members made the trip to Erie to cheer him along

“He qualified the first time and then got diagnosed with ALS. He went and did it, but was only able to do like three miles of it because that’s when he was still walking,” said Ann Sbula, Bill’s sister.

Corrigan now relies on a hand cycle for races like the Erie Marathon. It has the ability to shift gears just like any other bike, but movement is entirely controlled by his arms both for steering and acceleration.

Corrigan lives by a personal motto and said he’ll do whatever it takes to “run through the tape.”

“When he was diagnosed with ALS, he said ALS stands for ‘Adaptive Life Style,'” Sbula said. “He has one of the best outlooks in the world.”

“You just have to find what it is that you like and just keep going and just find joy where you can,” Bill went on to say.