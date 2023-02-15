The ongoing saga between residents of Greengarden Boulevard and the City of Erie’s plans for a bike path continued as parties involved met at city hall Wednesday night to review a draft of the bike plan.

Greengarden residents were still determined to see the city’s plans change, but the firm that facilitated the planning around Active Erie, was trying to reassure residents.

Tensions were high at city hall Wednesday evening as the public reviewed a draft of the Greengarden Boulevard Bikeway Project alongside project engineers.

People who live along Greengarden Boulevard have been actively pushing back on the bike path plans.

“We have a clearer understanding of the plan,” said Karen Adams, a Greengarden resident.

But even after the meeting Wednesday night, they still have no plans on backing down.

“They say that they heard us, but they should have asked and heard us a long time ago,” Adams continued.

Those main concerns being overall safety, on-street parking, emergency service traffic, and a potential decrease in their property value to name a few.

But one bike lane supporter brought with him the blueprints showing how Greengarden Boulevard will help tie together an 18-mile loop around the city, connecting 11 schools, 15 parks and other major attractions.

“Erie has been ravaged with vehicle centric planning for decades and decades. Now everything is evolving to equitable urban mobility. So, everyone that moves around in the city has a place in diet of the road to go,” said Adam Trott, a local architect and member of Bike Erie.

A lead engineer in this project navigated questions from the audience and tried to provide input throughout the meeting and hopes to use tonight to make revisions to the plan accordingly.

“One of the goals of this meeting was to give the residents of not only Greengarden, but all of the residents of the city a chance to voice their opinions. I think we accomplished that here tonight. We want to hear their feedback and we’re going to take that into consideration going forward with any potential revisions to the project,” said Dan Fritz, Assistant Project Manager for the WRA.

Nothing was decided Wednesday night as to the fate of the project, as it will be revisited by city council at a later date.