After holding a few outdoor pop-up events, a local business is set to open its new brick-and-mortar location.

In the next few weeks, The Brig Cigar Lounge will open at 419 State St. in downtown Erie.

For the last three years, the owner has been working with the Erie Downtown Development Corporation to bring something different to the area.

The lounge will sell premium cigars with the option to enjoy them inside with its new air filtration system.

“It was a vision on my sons and we just kind of said, ‘Okay, let’s do it together,’ and it’s been with the family as well as friends. They have been very supportive and the community has been very very supportive of us,” said Bea Habursky, general manager of The Brig Cigar Lounge

As soon as the business receives its liquor license and the Air Exemption Act permit, the grand opening celebration will be held.