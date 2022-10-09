Port Farms was host this weekend to a nationally known dog stunt show featuring “The Canine Stars.”

“The Canine Stars” were on the 2021 season of America’s Got Talent, where they made it all the way to the live shows for the quarterfinals. Since 2012, “The Canine Stars” have toured North America performing at fairs, theme parks, zoos, sports halftime shows and more.

However, they found themselves in the national spotlight after appearing on America’s Got Talent in 2021. They’re unique in that all of their performances and cast of dogs are rescue dogs, making the organization a huge advocate for rescue and adoption.

“I love rescue dogs, Beege was a rescue dog from South Carolina and they’re honestly the best dogs ever in my opinion because they have such a great appreciation because you saved their life and they get to go have fun with you every day,” said Whitney McNatt, junior trainer, “The Canine Stars”. “One of my favorite things is hearing the crowds’ reactions and they start chanting your dog’s name. I think that’s the best feeling in the world.”

McNatt is only 13-years-old and became a part of “The Canine Stars” through its youth mentorship program. It’s a competition where they choose five young people from around the world that will train with the group over the course of a year.

There, she’s learned how to train with the dogs, showing off freestyle disks, high jumping, long diving into their one-of-a-kind ball pit pool, and dancing dogs.

The group originated when its founders began competing with their dogs, and now, along with their performances, they offer online stunt dog school, a dog talent agency, and a rescue transport where rescue groups and shelters help move dogs to their newly adopted families.

“Our founders are Keri and Ethan, so they’re the owners of the company and they first started out competing with their dogs and then they slowly started getting into the performing world, which is a lot of fun because the crowd cheers for your dog. So that grew into ‘The Canine Stars,'” McNatt added.

“The Canine Stars” said their goal is to inspire and educate the youth. They hope to demonstrate how teamwork makes the impossible possible for any “underdog.”