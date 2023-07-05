(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local Erie staple has been recognized by a national lifestyle magazine.

The Cork 1794 has been honored for its wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine.

“In a time of technological innovation, restaurants offer the human experience diners are hungry for — listening to their customers and offering personalized experience,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher for Wine Spectator. “This annual issue celebrates the places where wine is at the top of that conversation. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,505 restaurants for their dedication to wine and wine-loving diners.”

According to a release, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused solely on restaurant wine service and are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,001; 1,411; and 93 winners this year in each respective category.

The Cork 1794 has won the Award of Excellence which recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature “a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.”

“While many restaurants apply for consideration, only a select few are chosen by Wine Spectator each year,” said Billy Lewis, owner of Red Letter Hospitality, the parent company of The Cork. “It’s an honor to be recognized not only for the quality of our collection but also to be the only restaurant in the Erie region to earn this distinction.”

Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue will be available to readers starting July 11.

In honor of this achievement, The Cork is releasing a new summer menu with a few new wine selections. They’re also planning an official celebration in August once the physical award arrives in Erie.