It’s a story of hope and never giving up. One local man finally got to meet the man he credits for saving his life.

Michael Auen, 60, had been waiting for a kidney transplant for the past three years, little did he know his donor lived in the same community. It was an emotional scene at UPMC Hamot as Auen embraced 31-year-old Eli Vendley.

Vendley learned about Michael’s need for a kidney through social media. The post said the family was looking for a hero. It turned out that the hero that answered the call was also from Crawford County and only lived six miles away.

“What an amazing gentleman to step forward like that for a stranger and the whole time we lived six miles apart. It’s just amazing, it’s amazing,” said Auen.

Vendley said this is an opportunity to help those in his own home community.

“This is someone in my own community. He has got three daughters in the military and ‘why not?’ is the main question to me,” said Vendley.

Auen has been on dialysis for three years and had a failed transplant, so he got his children involved.

“I didn’t want to do that, but I didn’t want to pass on. I have a will to live, so I got my kids involved and they did a hell of a job,” Auen continued.

His daughter said if it wasn’t for social media, he may never have gotten that transplant that he needed.

“And it had outstanding results, there were multiple people that shared the post, that reacted to the post and on the same day, Eli actually reached out to me and sent a message and said ‘I want to donate to your father,’” said Ashley Poulin, Michael’s daughter.

Right now, there are nearly 105,000 people nationwide waiting for a life-saving transplant, and 85% are waiting for a kidney.