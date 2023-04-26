Volunteers gathered Wednesday night to install smoke alarms and discuss home fire safety with families, part of a national campaign.

The American Red Cross of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Our West Bayfront teamed up to install 150 free smoke alarms to local families.

This event is to kick off the national Red Cross Home Fire campaign.

The “Sound the Alarm” event has helped save at least 1,600 lives since it began in 2014.

“The Red Cross had a goal of installing smoke alarms in 1 million homes nation-wide and meeting the goal of 2.5 million total smoke detectors installed and this year we met that goal, which is great,” said Michael Hannan, community volunteer leader, Red Cross northwestern PA chapter.

To learn more about the Sound the Alarm campaign and to have smoke alarms installed for free in your home, check out the website here.