(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Free live music is returning to Presque Isle State Park this summer.

The UPMC Sunset Music Series is a six-week event featuring weekly concerts every Wednesday beginning June 22 through July 27 at Beach 11. The concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at sunset.

Each event in the series will feature two live bands, local food trucks, ice cream, free hula-hoop play shops and extended swimming hours, an event announcement said. Beach 11 has wheelchair accessibility and a playground.

Pets are allowed at the events, but they must be kept behind the lifeguard chairs, near the tree line and must be leashed. The beach is smoke-free and alcohol is not permitted at Presque Isle State Park.

The Rodger Montgomery Blues Band, and Eric Brewer & Friends lead the way on June 22; Perez Project and Chautauqua Jazz Revival on June 29; Lori Burke, and Danny & the Daddies on July 6; Tommy Link, and Smilo & the Ghost on July 13; The Islers and SIRSY on July 20; and Psych Patrol and Crush will close out the event on July 27.