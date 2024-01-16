On Nov. 20, Alexandrea Kaliszewski’s cat, named Monk, went missing from their home.

She described Monk as emotional support, a family member and her 10-year-old’s best friend.

“They aren’t a piece a property. They are a family member. It’s not your couch put on a curb, and anyone can come pick it up. It’s someone that you bond with that has feelings too,” said Kaliszewski.

Kaliszewski took to Facebook in hopes to find their cat when weeks later, she discovered him on Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary’s website.

After notifying the adoption center that she is the owner and completing the requested tasks, Kaliszewski said that the center will not return the cat.

“I was doing everything they asked of me, and it was not good enough,” said Kaliszewski “His brother misses him dearly. They were bonded since birth, they’re twins. I just want my family together again.”

Kaliszewski told JET 24/ FOX 66 reporter Jade Leah Burns she would have been willing to sign a contract to not let Monk outside, if that was what it took to get her cat back.

The center told us that Monk, who was renamed Disco, came to them as a stray on Nov. 21 and were notified by Kaliszewski three weeks later.

“After 48 hours they’re technically Orphan Angel’s. So, he got microchipped and he is registered to Orphan Angles,” said Mary Grace Lacost, executive director of Orphan Angels Car Sanctuary & Adoption Center.

Orphan Angels said their number one priority is the wellbeing of their cats, and they have multiple factors when considering someone for adoption.

“We do not allow anybody to adopt one of our cats and let them roam outside. We also don’t adopt to pet owners that have animals in their home that are not current on their vaccines.” said Lacost. “We do understand that that’s not everybody’s beliefs, but that’s what we want for our cats. So those are our standards.”

“It’s not everyone’s ideal idea of an indoor-outdoor cat, but he was happy. His brother’s here, his sisters here, they’re happy. They went out in the summertime and came home every night,” said Kaliszewski.

As for Monk, or Disco, Lacost said that he has been adopted to a different family.