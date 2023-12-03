It’s the culmination of months of hard work ahead of the Christmas season.

Toys for Tots is distributing gifts to local families in need as they continue to surpass numbers they achieved last year.

Toys for Tots is changing the lives of countless local families this year helping everyone be able to get in the holiday spirit.

Everyone should be able to enjoy Christmas Day and everything that comes with it, especially children whose spirit shines brightest this time of year.

That’s why the U.S. Marine Corps works tirelessly on providing toys for as many families in need as possible each year.

“No kid should ever have a Christmas where they’re hungry or they didn’t get anything and they have to watch family and friends have a good Christmas, and they’re sitting there thinking, ‘oh, did I not deserve a good Christmas?’ These are kids. They’ve never done anything wrong. They deserve to have that magical season of Christmas,” said Willard Malott, corporal with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Corporal Malott said it’s an outpouring of support from the community that continues to impress. In 2021, Toys for Tots helped over 4,000 children.

Last year, they were able to support 6,000 and this year, they’re aiming even higher at 7,000 kids. They’re hoping to help some 1,400 total families in Erie County.

Leading up to this holiday season, the Marine Corps was able to collect some 20,000 toys for local children in need, and this weekend, they gathered them into bags, and put them out on display for families in need who signed up, to pick them up.

It’s a group effort to make all of this happen, Pennsylvania State Police were doing their part through an annual Stuff the Cruiser event.

“It feels wonderful being able to give back to the needy. We also couldn’t do this without the volunteers. There are several volunteers that come in and help us and it certainly wouldn’t be possible without the community donating toys as well,” said Katelyn Blount, Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

The Toys for Tots program is something that sticks with children throughout their life. Corporal Malott is proof and it’s one of the many reasons why he believes so strongly in this cause.

“I benefited from this program as a child. My family was not always as well off as they are today,” Malott said. “I remember one Christmas I got a nice winter jacket and a pack of Hot Wheels cars and that was a really solid Christmas for me.”

Midnight Sunday night marks the end of being able to register for the program so if you or someone you know are in need this holiday season, be sure to sign up by the end of the day online here.