We continue to see investment in underserved neighborhoods across the City of Erie’s east side.

One organization is celebrating three east side initiatives that are gaining momentum, including the $3 million “Savocchio Opportunity Park” Project.

Plans for development on Erie’s eastside are moving forward.

An organization called Infinite Erie is furthering these revitalization efforts while preserving affordable housing.

They’re celebrating investment in three projects. This includes securing funding to increase the supply of affordable housing as well as the Burton School and Savocchio Opportunity Park.

The executive director explained Infinite Erie’s role.

“They are at the table to empower the work that’s happening at the grassroots level throughout our community and that includes the Burton School revitalization effort,” said Kim Thomas, executive director of Infinite Erie.

One leader from the Minority Community Investment Coalition (MCIC) said Savocchio Opportunity Park could be transformational for Erie’s east side.

“It’s a desperately needed development in that neighborhood, I think it’s going to spur other development in that neighborhood also its social economic. We’re looking to hire people from the neighborhood to be trained to work in the facility. Income that is going to be generated will go back into our individual organizations,” said James Sherrod, executive director of the Martin Luther King Center

Sherrod explained the 17,000 square foot agricultural facility at Savocchio Park will employ young people from the MLK Center, Booker T. Washington Center, and the JFK Center.

“This is a great opportunity along with the Burton School Project that’s going to be occurring also. It’s just like they say, a broken window let’s fix it so it looks better and people will start investing in the neighborhood,” Sherrod explained.