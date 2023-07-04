Thousands of people made their way to Presque Isle State Park on Tuesday as many chose to have their Fourth of July picnics out on the peninsula.

Independence Day brings out all kinds of people to celebrate the red, white and blue.

A long-lasting tradition for many consists of a cookout with family and friends to appreciate the freedom that we have in this country.

With Erie being home to Presque Isle, it serves as one of the best places to be bringing some Erie natives home for the holiday.

“Growing up, I’ve always been coming around here of course and seeing everyone out and about, taking in the good smells and good cheers, you can’t beat it,” said John Sima, Pittsburgh resident and Erie native.

A day at Presque Isle offers a little something for everyone as some just want to hang out where the food is while others are sure to spend lots of time at the beach.

“I went to the beach and it’s really fun. I dug a huge hole and then I tried to see how deep it was compared to me,” said Ashujene Jordan, beach lover.

Independence Day wasn’t the only thing being celebrated at presque isle with one family celebrating a 70th birthday.

“It’s not only the Fourth of July and a family reunion that we’re having, it’s my wife’s birthday,” said Mike Rinn, Erie resident.

Some people choose to reserve a pavilion for their picnics but they need to be booked sometimes at least a year in advance.

The Rinn family has their picnic at Presque Isle every year had quite the spread with everyone contributing — from chicken, meatballs and chips, to burgers, casseroles and desserts.

The only thing asked of guests was to bring a plate and your appetite of course.

“We’ve had a great day and we get to do this and this is just a great time of the year. Presque Isle State Park is the best state park in the entire Commonwealth I can tell you that right now,” Rinn added.