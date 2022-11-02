Local students visiting the Warner Theatre got a double dose of music and education while listening to a show that ties in aspects of earth and Erie.

A little under 5,000 students attended the first Youth Concert by the Erie Philharmonic Orchestra in three years called “Our Amazing Earth.”

The executive director said the show ties science, machinery, Lake Erie, and more together into one.

He also said he wants to show people that the Erie Philharmonic can be for any and every body as they bring students into the theatre and introduce them to classical music.

“The neatest thing is that this is most likely the first chance these students ever have to see a live orchestra. Here they get to walk in the front door of the theatre, see the incredible lobby of the Warner Theatre, and see our hometown orchestra on our stage. That’s only something Erie can offer,” said Steve Weiser, executive director, Erie Philharmonic.

Weiser said the orchestra loves being the spark that introduces the students to see live music in Erie.