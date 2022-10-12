The Bayfront Convention Center was full of students from area schools on Wednesday to learn about manufacturing on the 9th annual Manufacturing Day.

Thousands of students from 30 school districts had a chance to check out the variety of career paths manufacturing is apart of.

The event, hosted by the Manufacturer & Business Association, kicked off at the Bayfront Convention Center at 8 a.m. and ended at noon on Wednesday with 50 participating vendors.

Fontaine Glenn was live at the convention center this morning, joined by Jana Goodrich, chair member from the Manufacturer & Business Association.

“Today’s students will be tomorrow’s workforce.”

Two Saegertown freshman told us they came to Manufacturing Day to learn more about engineering and robotics.

One Meadville company focuses on making auto parts, but wants the students at the event to see how manufacturing impacts everyday life.

“Manufacturing and making the parts that go in people’s vehicles, we take that real seriously. And we hope our future employees have the same respect for the process and want to do good every day, and come to work safe, and leave safe, and make good products,” said Alissa Ballard, HR generalist, Meadville Forging Company.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, you can join the MBA in welcoming up to 800 business leaders who will be attending the 117th annual Event Cocktail Reception inside the Bayfront Convention Center Exhibit Hall. This is an “opportunity for MFG DAY SPONSORS to introduce their companies and showcase their innovative products and services to this influential audience.”

At 7 p.m., the keynote speaker will be George Blankenship, the former executive at Tesla, Apple Computer and GAP Inc.