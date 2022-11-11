Thousands of winter coats are being given out to veterans and families in need.

Friday morning, 2,500 coats were delivered to the Veterans Miracle Center on West 39th Street.

Several veteran organizations and individuals will be handing out the coats to homeless veterans throughout the community.

One Summit Township Supervisor says this is an opportunity to give back to veterans and a small way of saying thank you.

“Well my stepson was in the Air Force, he just got done serving four years. He’s down at City of Erie Police. Now I know what he went through in the service and talk to him often, and just a small token to give back,” said Mark Welka, Summit Township Supervisor.

For any veteran in need of a winter jacket, stop by the Veteran Miracle Network to pick it up.