Thousands of people showed up in bright colors Saturday for the largest Pride Fest in Erie history.

Pride festivals around the country have been going on all month long. But for one person, participating in Erie is a must for them.

“In this country, drag, queer people are under attack all the time. It’s important to remember that, yes, I’m a drag queen, but I’m also a person,” said Debbie (@debbiedoesdrag).

Four years ago on June 24, Debbie made her drag debut at Erie Pride. Since then, she has traveled the country and won multiple titles for her performances.

Debbie is an Erie native and says that is the exact reason she was sure to participate in the festivities.

“I grew up actually in North East. I’ve been a school teacher here in Erie for years and this is just my town I started in,” said Debbie. “This town is so diverse and lovely and so progressive when it wants to be.”

Behind every festival is a group of people who take the time to plan every detail.

“My board of 18 volunteers have been planning this literally since July of last year. So just seeing everything going on tonight and running smooth means the world to me,” said Alex Sphon, president, NWPA Pride Alliance.

Sphon says this is their biggest turnout yet with 110 vendors.

Debbie says the best thing about today is seeing people from all walks of life who love and support each other.

“You have executives from companies, you have your blue collar workers. Everyone comes together to just have this accepting environment,” said Debbie.

“This is a venue where a lot of queer people can come and feel accepted,” said Sphon. “We aren’t asking for people to make special rights for us, we’re just asking for the same as everybody else.”

The NWPA Pride Alliance will be hosting over 35 pride events this year, including a picnic and Pride Fest in Meadville in July.