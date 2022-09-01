Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Labor Day weekend generally marks the end of swimming at Presque Isle State Park.

This Labor Day weekend, three beaches will be open and guarded for public swimming.

Beach 6 (Lyons Beach), Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach), and Beach 11 (Kohler Beach) will be open for swimming from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.

On Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 5), those guarded beaches will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be no beach concessions open during the holiday weekend. ADA access available at Beaches 8 and 11.

In years past, if the weather is warm enough, swimming has been extended a few weekends past Labor Day. At this time, there have been no announcements.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) advises park visitors to check the signs at the entrance of the park for the latest updated information on what’s open for swimming, updates, and beach conditions.