As several City of Erie police officers retire, three young men join the force.

City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said he’s encouraged by recent recruitment efforts and added that in the last six years, they have hired more than 70 officers.

Several elected officials attended the swearing-in ceremony including Senator Dan Laughlin, state Representative Bob Merski and County Executive Brenton Davis.

Spizarny said he’s excited about the group of officers and their commitment to the City of Erie.

“It’s Christmas three weeks early. We got some new officers. It’s an exciting time. They’re replacing three officers who retired earlier this year, so they’re needed. We’re looking forward to getting them trained and on the street,” said Chief Spizarny.

Two of the three new officers who grew up in Erie County say they look forward to serving their community.

