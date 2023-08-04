A popular and profitable summertime event returns to the streets of Meadville.

Friday night kicked off the 14th annual Thunder in the City. The free family fun event features local food vendors, games, and great live music.

On Friday guests enjoyed music from the groove, Saturday’s performance will be by Juvenile Characteristics.

One local vendor we spoke to said it’s great to support the community in a fun environment.

“It’s really cool to be out here, this is the first time since COVID that it’s actually been up and running this big and they shut the street down. So, it’s really cool to be here and be involved as well as put our support out there. We’re local, we like to support local,” said Grace Courson, vendor.

Thunder in the City continues Saturday featuring the classic car cruise around Diamond Park.