(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Embark on an unforgettable journey of exploration and imagination as the expERIEnce Children’s Museum’s new grand opening is set for next week!

According to a release, the museum announced tickets are available for its highly anticipated grand opening on Wednesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

During the grand opening, visitors can explore the museum’s Phase I exhibits. General admission for ages 1 – 61 is $10. Museum discounts are available for seniors, retired and active military families, and those with a PA Access Card.

The grand opening offers additional excitement with music from the Star 104 van, visits by Jessica Curry, and an iHeart prize wheel. Attendees can also enjoy free face painting by Face Painting by Connie, LLC. and take advantage of specials from Chick-fil-A.

Phase I of the museum opening encompasses three floors of exhibits, providing a wide range of engaging experiences.

First Level

The newly located entrance, situated at the corner of 5th and French Streets, leads visitors to the first level, where they will discover a fully renovated lobby and a gift shop.

The lobby features an interactive musical wall dedicated to the project’s major sponsors, allowing guests to play music while checking in.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a Green Screen Interactive experience upon entering the museum.

Second Level

The second level features the newly upgraded version of the kid-sized town, My Erie! This exhibit brings together different aspects of a community, showcasing its harmonious functioning. My Erie includes a restaurant called Erie Eats, a Grocery Store, Farm, Theater, Auto Shop, Nursery, Pet Vet and Tot Spot.

Erie Eats provides children with a hands-on experience of running a restaurant, from seating parties to taking and preparing orders, as well as managing payments.

The Grocery Store, now with a larger space, builds upon the beloved Wegmans Kid Market concept from the previous museum. Adjacent to the Grocery Store, the Farm allows children to milk a cow and sort harvested plants to supply the “Farm Fresh” section of the Grocery Store.

The Theater gives kids the chance to take center stage and reenact scenes from the Philharmonic, Erie Playhouse, Erie Dance Conservatory and the Warner Theatre.

The Auto Center features the Super Service Center and a race track

The Nursery showcases an updated Operation Game and baby songs from New American families in Erie, complete with English translations.

The Pet Vet station offers a chance to don a white coat and explore stations on communication and grooming, diet, X-ray and more.

The Tot Spot provides a stimulating environment for young learners, featuring the iconic alphabet tree from “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.”

Bottom Level

“Lake Life” is the theme for the museum’s bottom level and celebrates the joy of being on Lake Erie. Visitors will encounter a Ship Climber, an Ice Table, a Bubble Exhibit, an Interactive Lake Projection and an expansive water table.

The Ship Climber, modeled after the Brig Niagara, allows children to climb aboard and become the captain

The Ice Table, reminiscent of “Erie’s Sandbox,” offers icy activities akin to a sandbox experience.

Returning with a new and improved design, “The Bubble” exhibit allows visitors to create a bubble surrounding their body, evoking nostalgia from the early ’90s. Adding a touch of technology, an interactive lake projection responds to footsteps and creates a captivating visual experience.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a brand new water table, three times the size of the previous one, depicting activities seen in Erie’s Bayfront. This water table proudly stands as the second-largest of its kind in the country.

For more information on what’s in the new space and to buy tickets, visit the museum’s website.