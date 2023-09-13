Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Feel the gospel spirit as a famous rock opera makes its return to the Warner Theatre in October.

Tickets for “Jesus Christ Superstar” go on sale starting Sept. 18th at 10 a.m. and will be available in person at the Erie Insurance Arena box office (809 French Street), by phone at (814) 452-4857, and online.

Box office hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Prices range from $44 – $74, but orders for groups of 10 or more should be placed by calling Dawn Betza at (814)-480-6010.

Entering its 50th-anniversary tour, the acclaimed musical will have a performance at the theatre on Oct. 30 and 31 starting at 7:30 p.m. Additional information on the show can be found here.