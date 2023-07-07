Tickets are now on sale for a special wine tasting at the Erie Zoo.

The second annual Felines and Wines is the newest fundraiser event at the zoo for people ages 21 and older.

Kylie Kaspick, the zoo’s events and marketing coordinator, said the fundraiser is in collaboration with “International Cat Day” on August 12.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience exclusive big cat training demos, live music, taste and purchase locally made wines, and more.

Kaspick added Felines and Wines gives adults an opportunity to enjoy what the zoo has to offer.

“A lot of the times the zoo is obviously here for families and kids to come to enjoy but there’s a lot of fun things for adults to see here. We’ve learned through our other fundraiser, ‘Lions Tigers and Beers,’ that it’s a really fun place to kick back and relax and enjoy a drink. The evenings here are beautiful so it’s another opportunity for people to come by and see the zoo in a different light,” said Kaspick.

Felines and Wines will take place on Friday, August 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available on the Erie Zoo website.