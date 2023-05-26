The ‘mane event’ of the season is coming back to the Erie Zoo.

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s ‘Mane Event: Down Under’ taking place Saturday, June 24 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s the zoo’s largest, single-day, adult fundraiser that was formerly known as Galapazooza.

The event is all you can eat and drink with animal encounters, behind the scenes tours and more. The event raises money for animal care and operations at the zoo.

Pricing is $140 for zoo members and $190 for non-member and you must be 21 years or older to attend.

“We do have some special things planned this year. We have a new band taking the front stage all the way from Chicago, they’re nationally touring. They’re the Blue Water Kings band. We also might have some other tricks up our sleeves that will be a little fun this year. We want to leave some surprises to the attendees,” said Emily Smicker, marketing & event coordinator for the Erie Zoo.

Smicker projects that tickets will sell out in less than a week, so she said it’s best to get yours quickly. You can purchase your ticket online here.