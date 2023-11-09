(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Time is running out for anyone that wants to make their voice heard on the future of the former Erie Coke site as it faces condemnation.

The Erie Western PA Port Authority and Erie County Redevelopment Authority are seeking the public’s approval and accepting their comments on whether the two organizations should acquire the former Erie Coke property by condemnation on their website until Friday, November 10.

The two organizations entered a historic partnership back in October to investigate the potential acquisition and environmental clean-up of the now vacant property.

The acquisition and clean up of the property would be part of their plans to keep property under local control and decide what’s next for it.

Both residents and activists have raised concerns over the environmental impact of the former plant during past meetings.

More information on the site’s history and background along with the chance to leave a comment on their plans is available on the port authority website here.