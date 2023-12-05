Through the rainy conditions, the Erie Times Newsies continued to show out for an 83-year-old tradition.

The Times Old Newsies took to the streets on Dec. 1 to collect donations for their annual fundraiser to feed the hungry.

Dan Kalie, president of the association, said they had a lower turnout of newsies that could participate this year but were still able to raise over $40,000.

He said that the tradition is a staple to kick off the holiday season for the region.

“It comes very close to Thanksgiving, that’s always within a week or sometimes just a few days of the Thanksgiving holiday, so people are thankful, grateful, they’re reflecting on maybe their life, what they are thankful for and what they can do for their brothers and sisters in the Erie community,” said Kalie.

If you would still like to donate, you can still do so by heading to their GoFundMe page.