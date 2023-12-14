The Times Old Newsies were distributing Christmas dinners for those in need at the Erie VA Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

The newsies were able to partner with Tops markets to provide the dinners after their annual fundraiser at the beginning of the month.

Those receiving the dinners also was able to take knitted clothing items and toys that were donated to the cause.

The newsies are currently over $47,000 in donations so far in December.

“We may hit our goal of $50,000 as people remain generous throughout the month of December and Christmas time so thank everybody who came out and supported us, keep supporting us and because of your support we can do things like this and help families in need,” said Dan Kalie, president of the Times Old Newsies.

If you would like to donate, you can do so online here.