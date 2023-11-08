A local business held a popular national event, but with a tiny twist.

Voodoo Brewing Co. hosted a “mini” Polar Plunge Wednesday evening. Dozens of people showed up to brave the icy cold dunk tank.

The event was meant to create a lighthearted atmosphere to help kick off this year’s Polar Plunge, which will help raise money for the special Olympics.

“It’s to a good cause and it puts the spotlight on the Special Olympics. It’s a little bit of a warmup and gets the attention to the fact that this weekend a bunch of crazy people are going to jump in the colder than usual water and raise some money for great charity and support the Special Olympics,” said Bill Page, the Erie Otter’s DJ.

The full-scale Polar Plunge will take place this Saturday, Nov. 11 at Presque Isle Beach 7 starting at 12 p.m.