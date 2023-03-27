Toddlers in Erie are able to participate in an hour of fun activities at the Blasco Memorial Library.

Toddler Time takes place for children who are 18 to 36 months old to participate in story time, songs, art, games, and to also enjoy a bubble machine.

One of the librarians says story times have been a significant part of library programming for a long time to promote literacy and to prepare children for school.

She says the story times are a good way to continue bringing children through their doors and continue their love for all things literature.

“The kids that come to story time, they learn that the library is a fun place to be. They get used to coming in, they get used to the librarians. They meet us, they know who we are, and we do see them on the off days. We also do other programming. We have after school programming, we have play programs for young kids, we do sometimes a Saturday story time,” said Amberlee McGaughey, children’s librarian, Blasco Memorial Library.

McGaughey says their goal is to get people involved as much as possible and to make the library feel like a place to be happy and have a good time.