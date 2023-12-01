The Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) is transforming for a festive holiday celebration this weekend.

Presque Isle Gallery & Gifts is holding its annual holiday open house on Dec. 2 from 5-9 p.m. This is their most signature, free event of the year and is expected to be their largest yet.

Over 30 local artists, music, snacks and local libations will be spread across the gift shop and TREC building.

“One of the things that we’ve done in years past and we’re doing this year is kind of helping launch new artists and bringing new artists that we have yet to work with here in the store. I’m very excited about that. We’ll have some new exclusive reveals — ornaments, things like that — that we do not carry in the store, that’s kind of an extension of the store that evening,” said Anthony Perino, director of operations.

All proceeds will benefit the TREC Foundation who supports the center.