A local high schooler has made it into the top 1.26% of students internationally who have earned a perfect score on an advanced placement research exam.

Extracurricular activities such as speech and debate inspired him to create a new approach to literary analysis.

Judah Jones has really immersed himself in his work, which has helped him focus on pursuing his goals. His years of studying, hard work and dedication finally paid off.

“I was in my second block when I got the email and I stood up, went and signed out of class and went for a walk. I had to take a breather,” said Jones, a senior at McDowell High School who earned a perfect score on his AP test.

Jones earned a perfect score on his AP research exam. He’s one of 357 students who achieved that score internationally. However, this exam isn’t like normal AP tests.

“It’s a project-based course. So instead of culminating in an exam like an AP chemistry class would, the course starts where the students pick their own projects and then once they come up with their own project, they start collecting their data,” said Rob Hodgson, a teacher at McDowell High School.

“I really wanted to do my best effort to stay true to what they were saying,” Jones added.

Jones was challenged with writing a 5,000-word research paper followed by a 20-minute defense of James Baldwin’s “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

“He’s such an inspiration to me and he’s one of my favorite authors. Dealing with the literature base I was using — which was Afropessimism — is something I encountered in debate at first,” said Jones.

Throughout this process, Jones developed a brand-new, unique concept within literary theory titled literary narrative metaphor.

His theory looks at the overall way an author structurally writes a book to communicate and analyze an idea.

Jones appreciated the encouragement from his peers and advisors and said he could not have done it on his own.

“All of my classmates, we have a peer review process so everyone reads each other’s papers and helps each other out, really supports each other. Mr. Hodgson and everyone at McDowell was really huge going into this,” said Jones.

“He’s incredibly passionate about learning. He really dove into his topic, he really enjoyed what he was doing and I think that enjoyment of learning really is going to carry out in everything that he does,” said Hodgson.

In the future, Jones would like to do something in law that’s impactful and helps other people.