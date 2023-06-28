Two Tops locations held a grand reopening Wednesday.

Tops Friendly Markets located at 1702 East 38th Street and 712 West 38th Street held ribbon cuttings for the reopening of their stores.

Throughout the stores, there was live music and free sampling stations. The Tops on West 38th Street was completely remodeled from the ceilings to the floors.

Dave Shean, the manager at West 38th, said that the store now carries many new products and increased customer services.

“Tops has a lot of longevity of family members, sisters, brothers, mothers and daughters that work at Tops and we have that here at the store. So, it is truly a family atmosphere and I think you’ll find that when you see it. We have a lot of associates that have been here for a long time,” said Shean.

The West 38th location also has a gas station in the front parking lot.