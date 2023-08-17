Over 200 teachers were given the chance to get stocked up and ready for the start of school — all for free.

A new nonprofit known as “Totes of Appreciation” is providing much-needed resources for students and teachers.

Tom Gober, the nonprofit’s founder, said they know how much inflation has impacted school supplies as well as how much teachers spend out of pocket to get their classrooms ready.

“Just the appreciation we showed the teachers in acknowledging what they do every day because it’s more than just teaching a classroom. There’s a lot of challenges they face today,” said Gober.

“We’re getting our class rosters ready, we’re getting materials ready, we’re getting the kid’s work ready and we’re getting the classroom environment ready because we want it to be a warm and welcoming climate for kids to come in,” said Jennifer Fisher, Girard special education teacher

Vera Bradley provided totes for teachers to take and fill with a number of various supplies that might come in handy throughout the year.