Dozens of children at Shriners had something to smile about this holiday season after they received gifts from the Toys for Tots initiative.

Each year, the U.S. Marine Corps distributes toys to children in need, and at the end of their campaign, they donate to non-profits and churches.

“These kids are coming in, they’re having to go for surgeries, or they have some kind of illness where they might be down, they might be feeling scared. And if we can provide them some toys to be able to help with that, to be able to allow them to just feel comfortable during the holiday season, that’s the goal,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke with Pennsylvania State Police.

“The kids are just wonderful and it’s amazing when you have a kid who may be crying and then you take a toy in and their whole demeanor changes and they’re just very excited. Again, we love to spoil our kids,” said Michelle Derooy, a child life specialist at Shriners.

Toys for Tots distributed gifts to more than 8,000 children this year.