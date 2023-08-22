(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The public can view plans online for the safety project coming soon to Cranberry street and the Bayfront Pkwy.

The Cranberry Street Safety Improvement Project will include the installation of a new traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of the Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034) and Cranberry Street, PennDOT reports.

The project will include new ADA curb ramps with pedestrian lighting, countdown pedestrian signal heads, piano key style painted crosswalks and flashing yellow arrows for westbound traffic. There will also be some sidewalk replacement and asphalt paving on Cranberry Street and new pavement markings.

According to PennDOT, emergency preemption and omni directional vehicle detection systems will also be installed.

Work is expected to occur in 2024 construction season and is expected to take about three months to complete.

During the project, the Bayfront Multimodal Trail will be closed to all bikes and pedestrians for 24 hours for the installation of a new ADA curb ramp at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The public is invited to review the plans and comment on the project.

The plans display for the Cranberry Street Safety Improvement Project, which is online only, includes a handout, a presentation, and an online comment form. It will be open until Sept. 7 and can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.