(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It may not be Halloween just yet, but kids are already trick-or-treating.

Hundreds of people have already visited the Millcreek Mall for this year’s Trail of Treats.

At the event, kids and their parents can stop at tables set up throughout the main concourse and fill their bags with candy.

Our own meteorologist, Tom DiVecchio, and reporter, Briaunna Malone, got in on the fun Thursday night.

The event is put on by Sarah Reed Children’s Center and the Achievement Center of LECOM.

“I think it’s really awesome, because there are a lot of people that might not have the opportunity to go trick-or-treating, so I think this is really nice for the families that don’t always have that option. And it’s a little something extra fun for the kids,” said Michaela Graham, parent.

Trail of Treats continues Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Advance tickets cost $5, tickets at the door cost $7 dollars.