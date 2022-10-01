The start of October can mean different things for many. To some, it means the leaves changing or Halloween is around the corner.

For the Erie Humane Society, it marks the start of “adopt a shelter dog month.” For SafeNet, it stands for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

That’s why the Erie Humane Society and SafeNet teamed up on Saturday, Oct. 1 for a 5K Run to help both causes.

Runners laced up their shoes and leashed up their pups for a morning of activity at Frontier Park in Erie.

The first annual Trails and Tails 5k Run and one mile fun run is meant to support the work that the Erie Humane Society and SafeNet do.

“All of the proceeds from today’s event are going to our newly launched program with our partner SafeNet called our ‘Haven 2 Home’ program. We’re really proud that this program is providing shelter and care for not only victims of domestic violence and their families, but now also for their pets as well,” said Kelly Hilling, board president, Erie Humane Society.

When reaching the finish line, volunteers even gave the dogs participating a medal.

Frontier Park is a place in Erie that people frequent often with their furry friends, taking them out to get their share of exercise. However, it’s not as common to see dog owners running marathons with their pets.

One five-year-old dog named Arlo pushed his owner to her limits.

“It was very challenging. Arlo loved the hills. Definitely this grandmother needs to work harder on running, this is the first run with Arlo, but Arlo will be back next year and we’ll do a lot better,” said Liz Hokha, dog owner and runner.

After participating in Saturday’s 5K, several dog owners told us that they wish Erie had more events like this.

“I’d like to see Erie put on a lot more of this type of event. It was very fun, we have a lot of great places in Erie to do things like this, we should take more advantage of it,” said Rob Kolodziejczak, dog owner and runner.

“They enjoy being around us, they enjoy running with us, they enjoy being at the beach with us, they enjoy swimming with us. We would love more opportunities like this,” said Hokha.