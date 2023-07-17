Erie has a new advocate trying to help residents beat addiction.

Trilogy Wellness held its open house Monday in Erie and also held a free Narcan distribution event. Erie is the seventh western Pennsylvania facility for Trilogy Wellness.

One supervisor at the facility said staff supports patients in recovery through medication, help with housing and food and even job referrals.

Certified recovery specialist supervisor, Mary Allen, suggested the facility takes a humanizing approach to treatment.

“My personal motto is once they walk through these doors, the stigma is gone because we know what they live with out in life when they’ve been labeled an addict. So when they come through those doors, they’re going to be treated with nothing but respect. We understand that it’s a disease, we get that. It’s no different than diabetes. We want to treat this disease. And they do recover,” said Allen.

Trilogy Wellness of Erie is planning to host a Narcan giveaway each month. The facility is located at 3123 W 12th St. in Erie.