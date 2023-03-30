The Troika Russian Festival returns to Erie’s east side this May.

This Memorial Day weekend, Troika Festival returns to the Church of the Nativity Community Center.

Organizers said the funds go towards church operations, supporting their food pantry and upgrading their community center. The center serves as a shelter for the homeless every winter.

After cancelling the festival the last few years, they are coming back in full swing.

“We’ve changed the focus a little bit to really be more about our place on the East Bayfront and this neighborhood. We’re so proud of our work in the neighborhood. We’ve changed some of the names of our drinks to reflect our Erie history and past, so just a couple of changes there, but all the favorites are back. The ice bar is back, all the food favorites are back, live entertainment, dancing,” said Daria Devlin, Troika Festival organizer.

The festival starts Friday, May 26 and ends Sunday, May 28.