WJET reached out to the organizers of the Troika Russian Festival to learn more about the turnout.

They say attendance matched pre-pandemic years. After a three-year hiatus, hundreds of residents headed to the lower east side for Troika, Erie’s Russian festival.

Organizers said they still have to pay expenses associated with the festival; however, they raised about $85,000 in gross funds. They added some of these funds will go towards the Church of the Nativity’s food pantry and overflow homeless shelter.

Another portion will be used for neighborhood improvements, including maintaining the property and church operations. They will also be donating funds to Ukrainian relief.