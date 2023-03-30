(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Trout season begins on Saturday, April 1 starting at 8 a.m. for Pennsylvania anglers. As you gear up for the start of the season, now’s a good time to find the perfect spot to settle down and spend the day casting out and battling it out with our watery adversaries.

With nearly 16,000 miles (and counting) of wild trout streams, nearly 5,000 miles of stocked trout streams and over 125 stocked trout lakes, there are numerous spots that every trout angler can head out to and enjoy their first day of fishing.

Here are some for Erie County:

Trout-Stocked Lakes:

East Basin Pond

West Basin Pond

Upper Gravel Pit

Lake Pleasant

Trout-Stocked Streams:

Cascade Creek

Twentymile Creek

Crooked Creek

Elk Creek

French Creek

South Branch French Creek

Conneauttee Creek

During the regular trout season (opening day to Labor Day), anglers can keep up to five trout (combined species) per day measuring at least seven inches long. During an extended season from Sept. 5, 2023, through Feb. 19, 2024, the daily limit is three trout.

To purchase a fishing license and trout permit, review trout stocking schedules, and find trout fishing tips here. You can also find fishing locations statewide on this interactive map.