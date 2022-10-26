It’s not every day two Broadway stars show up at your high school to teach you a few things about the business.

On Wednesday, students at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy had the opportunity to spend time with Colt Prattes and Angelina Mullins-Prattes. The couple helped students with singing, acting and dancing, showing them how to become a triple threat in the business.

“I think the main thing is that these kids have stories to tell and we’re just here to facilitate them, telling them, telling these stories and whatever the genre is that is calling to them, whether it’s dance or singing or acting. The more training that we can offer them, the better and clearer storytellers they are, and that’s why we’re here,” said Angelina Mullins-Prattes, co-founder, the Broadway studio.

The Broadway couple hopes after Wednesday’s workshop the students are inspired to follow their dreams.