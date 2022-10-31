A frightening tradition continues along East 35th Street.

Jerry Waidley and his friend have been putting together elaborate Halloween displays for the last nine years. The pair used to have separate displays but joined forces to create something the community could enjoy.

“We change different themes every year. Try to make it fresh and keep it new for the people who come. Everyone that comes really seems to have a good time. We both have a real love for Halloween, and we try to express it this way,” said Jerry Waidley, homeowner.

Jerry said they draw around 600 to 700 people on a good Halloween night.