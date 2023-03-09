The East Side Renaissance and Erie Bank have big plans for Parade Street that will help future generations.

On Thursday, Erie Bank announced plans for a new community banking office and financial education center on Erie’s east side. The new office will be located at the corner of 10th and Parade streets.

It will be the first of its kind for Erie Bank as employees will bring financial education and accessible banking to the community. It’s an ongoing effort to bring needed resources to the area.

“We’re super excited to bring this into the community that’s been underserved for a long time. So this is the kickoff to getting some community feedback about what the community wants to see here for a bank and for this financial literacy center. We’re just here to announce that to the community, and get some community members involved, and go from there,” said Katie Jones, Erie Bank.

Jones added that the next step is to create a community council on what they would like to see in the facility. There is no set date for construction at this time.