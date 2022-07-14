Two retired Marines are walking across the country to support those who haven’t come home.

Step by step the two veterans continue their six-month journey from Boston to New Port Oregon through Erie County.

The walk is raising money for History Flight, a nonprofit that funds search teams and sends them all over the world to find those missing in action.

The veterans said it’s the people that they meet along the way that have made the walk worth each step.

“He came out of his car with an oxygen tank and reached into his pocket and he said ‘I’m truly sorry, I only have $13 but this is all that I have and I would like for you to have that.’ and that is beyond humbling to be standing there going ‘I think you could use that $13’ and the individual is still saying “I understand that but I want you to have it because this really matters,” said Justin “JD” Lehew, Retired USMC SGTSMAJ.

To donate and track their journey across the United States, click here,